Photo contest set

In preparation for the upcoming National Tourism Month in May, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau is conducting an online photo contest beginning March 1 and continuing through Feb. 28, 2018.

“We are looking for residents and visitors to capture what they feel represents tourism in this beautiful, scenic county where we live, work and play,” Denise Liggett, the tourist bureau’s executive director, said in a release.

Suggested photo subjects include attractions, arts/culture/history, events (fairs and festivals), outdoor activities (camping, sports, golf), architecture, scenic landscapes, and shopping and dining. Each quarter a new winner will be selected whose photo best depicts a tourism subject. Winners will receive a gift certificate or promotional item courtesy of the ICTB or from one of its members.

All photos must be in good taste and taken within Indiana County boundaries. For a complete list of photo contest rules and to submit your unique, dynamic, even quirky photos that reflect the beauty and tourism of this region, visit www.VisitIndianaCountyPA.org beginning March 1.