Photos of the Week

Sassy and Blaze, two horses belonging to Cindy Fleming, grazed Thursday in a field along Fleming Road in Armstrong Township. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Dottie and Jim Jovenitti, of Sykesville, Jefferson County, took a spin on the dance floor Sunday to the sounds of polka player Alex Meixner. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette photo)

Each week, the Gazette presents the people and places of the Indiana County area through the eyes of Gazette photographers and our readers.

Yarnick's Farm Sweet Corn Festival was held Saturday, with all the sweet corn participants could eat and entertainment. In the photo, Dottie and Jim Jovenitti, of Sykesville, Jefferson County, took a spin on the dance floor Sunday to the sounds of polka player Alex Meixner. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette photo)

Gazette photographer Bruce Siskawicz caught a glimpse of wildlife this week at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest. See the photos in the gallery below. 

