Photos of the Week

Melody Boyer, 3, enjoyed a late-summer trip to Getty Heights Park last week. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo) She is the daughter of Dave and Holly Boyer, of Blairsville. Autumn begins Sept. 22.

Each week, the Gazette presents the people and places of the Indiana County area through the eyes of Gazette photographers and our readers.

Summer is winding down in Indiana County.

Caleb Price, 2 1/2, made his way to the top of a climbing wall Monday at Kennedy King Park in White Township. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo) He was playing with his brother, Joshua, 5 1/2, and they are the children of John and Lisa Price, of Indiana.

The Cookport Fair is a place for reunions. Sisters Shirley Lloyd, of Marion Center; Linda Rustad, of Starford; and Susan Fry, of Indiana; enjoyed the fair and a few laughs on Tuesday. Joe Scott submitted this photo of his mom and aunts.

