Photos of the Week

Chocolate lab Jackson, of Indiana, appeared to be checking his phone while his owner pumped gas. His owner is Josh Smith, of Indiana. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette)

Each week, the Gazette presents the people and places of the Indiana County area through the eyes of Gazette photographers and our readers.

Bob Orr raked hay in a field near Creekside over the holiday weekend. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette)

Vicki Maslonik spent some quiet time at Memorial Park in Indiana as she took her lunch break Tuesday from First Commonwealth Bank. She is from Carrolltown. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

Submit your own photos to the gallery on Facbeook, or use #myIndianaGazette on Instagram to send us a photo.