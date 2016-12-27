Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Photos of the Week

by and on December 27, 2016 7:22 AM
Each week, the Gazette presents the people and places of the Indiana County area through the eyes of Gazette photographers and our readers.

Kids that found new bicycles under their Christmas tree were able to take them for a test spin Monday. See a photo below. 

And, some locals used the nice weather early this week to do some outdoor work.

Many readers have been submitted photos taken during their holiday week on Instagram. Submit your own photos to the gallery on Facebook, or use #myIndianaGazette on Instagram to send us a photo.

See a photo you like? Buy it on Gazette Galleries.

 



Teri Enciso is a photographer for The Indiana Gazette.


Bruce Siskawicz is a photographer at The Indiana Gazette.
