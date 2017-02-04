Photos of the Week
Each week, the Gazette presents the people and places of the Indiana County area through the eyes of Gazette photographers and our readers.
The Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus kicked off a Chinese New Year celebration Friday at the HUB on campus. The new year, which started Jan. 28, is celebrated for 15 days, ending with a lantern festival. The university’s Chinese program and the Chinese Language and Culture Club sponsored a variety of activities.
Kallon Daugherty, a student in Jennifer States’ first-grade class at McCreery Elementary School, took her turn learning how to “milk” a cow during a visit Friday by Indiana County Fair Queen Taylor Shearer. (Tom Peel/Gazette)
Eighth-grader Callie Bland put a piece of duct tape over Marion Center High School Principal Matt Jioio on Friday in the school’s gym. The event was a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
