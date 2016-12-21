Pick-A-Wish holds party

Among the party guests Saturday were, from left, Emily Johns, ofPick-a-Wish, and Adam Shotts, Ami Shotts and Azure Shotts, of Creekside, from the Friendly Neighbors group. Bruce Sisakwicz/Gazette

Organizers of the annual Pick-a-Wish Christmas gift program and the Friendly Neighbors assistance program held a party Saturday at the former Dingbats restaurant in the Indiana Mall to thank contributors who helped in the programs this year.

Organized mainly through social media, Pick-A-Wish allows those in need to post gift wishes online and donors to select from among them to provide gifts for Christmas.

Friendly Neighbors operates year-round to match helpers with people such as seniors and shut-ins who need snow shoveling, yard work or other chores done. More than 225 families posted gift wishes for Pick-a-Wish this year and more than 50 have been granted so far.

Organizer Emily Johns, of White Township, said she expects the total to pass 100 by Christmas eve.

“If it wasn’t for the generosity of the members and God, none of this would be possible,” Johns said. “We all teach each other how to give a little more this time of year for those in need.”