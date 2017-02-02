Players to perform 'The Diary of Anne Frank'

on February 02, 2017 10:54 AM

on February 02, 2017 10:54 AM Indiana, PA

Kneeling in front from left are Tim Sexton (Peter Van Daan) and Jorie Meil (Anne Frank). In back from left are Eric Witmer (Mr. Kraler), Bill Herring (Mr. Van Daan), Renee Addleman (Miep Gies), Chase Skrzypek (Mr. Dussel), Terry Westwood (Mr. Frank), Katrina Kayden (Mrs. Frank) and Lizanne Porter (Mrs. Van Daan). Stella Chepaitis, who plays Margot Frank, was absent. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

The Indiana Players will perform “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Feb. 10 and 11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 12 at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

Kneeling in front from left are Tim Sexton (Peter Van Daan) and Jorie Meil (Anne Frank).

In back from left are Eric Witmer (Mr. Kraler), Bill Herring (Mr. Van Daan), Renee Addleman (Miep Gies), Chase Skrzypek (Mr. Dussel), Terry Westwood (Mr. Frank), Katrina Kayden (Mrs. Frank) and Lizanne Porter (Mrs. Van Daan). Stella Chepaitis, who plays Margot Frank, was absent. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

For tickets or more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.