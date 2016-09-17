HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced the return of almost $2.5 million in licensing fees to 1,462 municipalities in which licensees are located, including $22,200 for Indiana County.

Twice a year, as required by law, the PLCB returns liquor license fees paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses.

Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.

The PLCB oversees the regulation of more than 15,000 liquor licenses statewide, including restaurants, clubs and hotels.

Licensees pay liquor license fees ranging from $125 to $700, depending on the type of license and the population of the municipality in which the license is located, as part of the annual license renewal or validation process, as well as in conjunction with approval of certain new applications.

The current dispersal period represents fees paid from Feb. 1 to July 31, 2016. In all, 56 cities, 574 boroughs and 832 townships received funds ranging from $25 to $413,375.

The complete list of license fee distributions by municipality is available on the PLCB website.

Over the last five years, the PLCB has returned $22.5 million in licensing fees to local municipalities.

Here’s a breakdown of Indiana County’s share, by municipality.

BOROUGHS

• Blairsville, $1,200

• Cherry Tree, $150

• Clymer, $750

• Creekside, $150

• Glen Campbell, $50

• Homer City, $450

• Indiana, $5,700

• Saltsburg, $600

TOWNSHIPS

• Blacklick Township, $150

• Buffington Township, $150

• Burrell Township, $1,400

• Canoe Township, $400

• Center Township, $1,400

• Conemaugh Township, $600

• East Wheatfield Township, $800

• Green Township, $650

• Montgomery Township, $200

• Pine Township, $400

• Rayne Township, $600

• West Wheatfield Township, $400

• White Township, $5,400

• Young Township, $600