Police proposal could cost county $1.57 million

by The Indiana Gazette on February 08, 2017 10:57 AM Indiana, PA

Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed charge of $25 per resident to municipalities that rely on state police coverage could cost Indiana County a total of about $1.57 million.

Residents in White Township, the most populous municipality without its own police force, would have to pay about $401,100, using the American Fact Finder’s 2015 population estimates from U.S. Census Bureau data.

Burrell Township would pay about $107,000; Armstrong Township, $73,450; and Cherryhill Township $67,975.

The smallest municipality, Smicksburg Borough, would pay $1,100 for its 44 residents.

Most municipalities in Indiana County don’t have their own police force.

All of the 24 townships and eight of the boroughs rely solely on state police coverage.