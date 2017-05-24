Police still searching for fugitive

by The Indiana Gazette on May 24, 2017 10:50 AM

ROSSITER — Authorities this week opened ground and air searches for a northern Indiana County man who fled from parole officers who approached him in Canoe Township.

State police called in a helicopter to aid in a search for Randy Ray Shank Jr., who is serving parole for his role in the beating death of a Punxsutawney man more than 14 years ago.

Shank fled at 7:14 a.m. Monday from parole officers who approached him at 188 Dug Hill Road, and drove away in a car that crashed a short distance away on Barnett Hill Road, according to police.

Investigators believe Shank left the car behind and ran away.

Shank, 39, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 260 pounds, and wears a full beard and moustache. He has short reddish-brown hair.

State police reported Shank wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, possibly with a John Deere logo, and blue jeans when he fled from parole officers. He has several tattoos, according to a report.

Troopers at Punxsutawney reported in a news release that Shank is wanted on a current arrest warrant and “is known to have violent tendencies” but provided no other information and did not respond to messages requesting comment.

Shank and three others were charged with the Sept. 24, 2002, slaying of Richard Andrew Gemmill of East Liberty Street.

Prosecutors said Shank and two other men argued with Gemmill at a Punxsutawney bar and waited on North Penn Street while a woman lured Gemmill out of the bar. Shank and the others beat Gemmill and dumped his body along Union Hill Road near Rossiter.

In a plea agreement reached with the Jefferson County district attorney’s office, Shank pleaded guilty in September 2004 to a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to serve 9ﾽ to 20 years in prison.

Online court records show Shank was released from prison in March 2012 and remains under supervision of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Probation and Parole.

The records show Shank was placed on a payment plan for fines, costs and restitution associated with his conviction but fell behind and was served several delinquency notices from 2014 to 2016.

Officials of the state parole board district office in Altoona could not be reached for comment on Shank’s status.

Investigators asked anyone who knows of Randy Shank’s whereabouts to contact the Punxsutawney station at (814) 938-0510.