Kevin Deyarmin’s dog, Bailey, won the 2016 pet of the year by garnering the most votes in an online poll on The Indiana Gazette Online. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Deyarmin, of South Fork, received gift cards and a mug and T-shirt with Bailey’s picture.