Postcard features Indiana rest home

on January 01, 2017 12:49 AM

on January 01, 2017 12:49 AM

This postcard features Claypoole’s Rest Home, R.D. 2, Indiana. The back of the card states it was “a quiet country home surrounded by 7 acres of cultivated lawn and shrubbery.

State licensed and approved. Privately owned and operated for convalescent ages, and chronic men and women.”

It offered 24-hour nursing service, country-style cooking and was operated by Mr. and Mrs. V.R. Claypoole.

This is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer.