Sunday, January 1, 2017

Postcard features Indiana rest home

This postcard features Claypoole’s Rest Home, R.D. 2, Indiana. The back of the card states it was “a quiet country home surrounded by 7 acres of cultivated lawn and shrubbery.

State licensed and approved. Privately owned and operated for convalescent ages, and chronic men and women.”

It offered 24-hour nursing service, country-style cooking and was operated by Mr. and Mrs. V.R. Claypoole.

This is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer.

 

