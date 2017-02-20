Potters prepare for Empty Bowls fundraiser

Jessica Green, an IUP alumna and Punxsutawney High School art teacher, worked at the pottery wheel. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Area potters worked Saturday in the clay studio at IUP’s Robertshaw building to construct handmade bowls for the upcoming Empty Bowls fundraiser.

The annual event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8 at a new location of the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For a $20 donation ($15 for students), participants receive a handmade bowl, homemade soup, bread and a cookie. All proceeds benefit Indiana County Community Action Program’s food bank.