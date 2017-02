on February 17, 2017 10:48 AM

on February 17, 2017 10:48 AM

Pre-K Counts students from Rayne and McCreery elementary schools recently visited the road construction site near Musser Nursery. The Pre-K curriculum includes a construction theme, Build it Big. (Submitted photo)

Pre-K Counts students from Rayne and McCreery elementary schools recently visited the road construction site near Musser Nursery. The Pre-K curriculum includes a construction theme, Build it Big. (Submitted photo)

This field trip was the culminating lesson for the students.

Marion Center School District is currently accepting applications for fall 2017 Pre-K classes. For an application, please call (724) 397-5551, ext. 1010.