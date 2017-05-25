Preliminary Blairsville-Saltsburg budget includes no tax increase

on May 25, 2017 10:58 AM

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP — After some discussion, the Blairsville-Saltsburg school board approved a preliminary budget with no tax increase for the ninth year in a row Wednesday, despite a recommendation from the business manager to raise taxes by 3.5 percent.

Business manager Gary Zuchelli outlined the preliminary budget, adopted by the board unanimously in the amount of $33,083,069.

Zuchelli had recommended raising taxes to the near maximum allowed due to “very little revenue growth” and a projected deficit of $566,000.

He suggested the board raise taxes to hinder the deterioration of the district’s fund balance and “slow the snowball down.”

“Every year we’re losing ground,” he said.

His recommendation of a 3.5 percent tax hike would have cost the average Indiana County household $55.02 per year and the average Westmoreland County household $27.35 per year. It would have generated $334,000 in revenue.

But some directors claimed his projections were “worst-case scenario” and described them as “doom and gloom.”

For the proposed budget, Zuchelli said increases in expenditures came from salaries, health care and benefits, such as retirement.

In addition, there was no decrease in the district’s employment, and the district just added a new special needs teacher, he said.

The rate of contribution to Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System is up by 2.54 percent, he said. He also cited a 8.55 percent increase in health care costs.

Instructional salaries are budgeted at $9,713,056, a 29.6 percent increase, and make up 30 percent of the budget, he said. Substitute teacher costs are projected at $240,000.

He said retirement costs are projected at $3,118,423 and health care at $2,042,159.

This year, he said the average teacher salary is $68,000 to $69,000. Next year, he projected it at $71,000.

Other noninstructional salaries are projected at $3,763,596, a decrease, he said. Transportation is budgeted at $2,163,622, and debt payment at $2,723,210.

Zuchelli estimated the district will have a surplus of “a couple hundred thousand” this year, due to a one-time return of funds from the state through a reimbursement for the 2011 advanced partial defeasance of 2007 bonds in the amount of approximately $472,857.

Some board members disagreed with Zuchelli’s recommendation of raising taxes to fund a portion of the projected deficit.

“I don’t think it’s as bad as we think it is,” said Rick Harper. Harper said he would have a hard time telling taxpayers that there is a $15 million fund balance, yet the board was raising taxes.

“This paints a worst-case scenario,” said Harper, calling it “doom and gloom.”

Zuchelli reiterated that his recommendation was to “slow down a future, continuing deficit.”

“I don’t mean to be gloomy,” Zuchelli said. “I’m trying to be realistic.”

He also cautioned the board that if taxes aren’t raised, they aren’t just losing the $334,000 from this year and that it’s a cumulative loss.

Zuchelli urged to board to pass the preliminary budget with the increase, because that way they could still back down from the increase when voting on the budget in June.

They are not allowed to increase the tax rate from a preliminary budget on the final vote.

Directors went around the table during the budget presentation to give their opinions on the increase.

Michael Bartolini suggested identifying savings in health care to make up the deficit. He was in favor of a small increase, not 3.5 percent.

An increase of 1 percent would cost the average Indiana County household $15.72 a year, and $7.82 in Westmoreland County. It would generate $95,000 a year.

Marlene Joyce agreed with a smaller increase, saying she would “rather have a little to rely on.”

Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall also advocated for a smaller increase, to ease people into the fact the district will have to raise taxes eventually after keeping them without an increase for years.

Linda Brown said she could not vote for an increase, as a lot of people in her region of Loyalhanna Township are retired and on a fixed income.

Harper, Molly Stiles, Mary Whitfield and Anthony “Tim” Canzano agreed with Brown.

Zuchelli and board members did caution that a tax increase is in the future for the district.

“Next year is almost certain,” Zuchelli said.

After the budget presentation and discussion, the board called the special meeting to order, then voted unanimously on a budget with no tax increase.

The preliminary budget will be on display for review at the district office until a final vote set for June 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville Middle/High School cafeteria.

In other business Wednesday, the board:

• Approved an agreement with ARIN IU 28 for guest teacher services at a fee of $400 for the 2017-18 year.

• Hired George Coutsoumbis as food service director, pending contract approval.

• Approved a separation agreement with an employee identified only as #811, effective June 5.