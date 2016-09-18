Presentation scheduled on impact of cracker plant

In early June, Shell Chemical Appalachia’s long-awaited decision on a multibillion-dollar ethane cracker was announced.

The company plans to build the petrochemical complex on the site of the former Horsehead zinc smelter in Potter and Center townships in Beaver County. The site will house the cracker; three units that will convert ethylene into polyethylene pellets, a natural gas-fired power plant, a loading dock and a wastewater plant.

Main construction is anticipated to begin in fourth quarter 2017, with commercial production expected to begin early within the next decade. According to Shell, constructing the plant would employ some 6,000 workers, with approximately 600 permanent operational positions when the plant opens. Every year, the facility will generate about 1.6 million tons of polyethylene in small balls or pellets that will be available for sale to clients to mold into products.

Shell has been careful about not overpromising and the company explained that it had delayed or canceled other projects that were further along than the Beaver County cracker. “Cracker” is industry lingo for a plant that takes oil and gas and breaks it into smaller molecules, to create ethylene, which is used in plastics manufacturing.

How can Indiana County benefit from a cracker plant in Beaver County as well as other downstream and manufacturing opportunities expected to follow, because of cheap, abundant natural gas? To answer the question, the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations has arranged for a panel presentation by industry experts on Sept. 30 in the Toretti Auditorium of the IUP Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex beginning with a meet-and-greet session at 8:30 a.m., followed by the panel discussion from 9 to 10 a.m. and then a question-and-answer session until 11 a.m.

The entire presentation is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

Bill Flanagan, chief corporate relations officer, Allegheny Conference on Community Development, will serve as the panel moderator. Panel members will be David Ruppersberger, president of Pittsburgh Regional Alliance; David Brocious, director of business development for the Marcellus Shale Coalition; Craig Neal, vice president, gas operations at Consol Energy; and Joe Bozada, CEO of Environmental Service Labs and Environmental Land Surveying & Solutions.

Established in 1994, the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations is a countywide, public-private partnership serving Indiana County dedicated to the overall growth and prosperity of the county’s business community. The affiliate members of the CEO are the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana County Development Corporation, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Dana Henry at (724) 465-2662, via email at dphenry@ ceo.co.indiana.pa.us, or visit www.indianacountyceo.com.