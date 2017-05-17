PRIMARY 2017: Clark, Dougherty move on in county judge contest

on May 17, 2017 4:59 AM

The primary election’s four-way contest to select a new judge for the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas will now continue into the fall as a two-man race.

County solicitor Mike Clark and district attorney Patrick Dougherty won nominations Tuesday to fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement last summer of Judge Carol Hanna.

Four candidates, all attorneys who live in White Township, cross-filed and were listed on both Republican and Democrat ballots.

Dougherty won the Democratic nomination with 2,779 votes, and Clark picked up the Republican nomination with 3,049 votes.

Dougherty also got 2,012 votes from Republicans and finished first in total combined votes with 4,791.

Clark received 1,113 votes from Democrats and finished second in total votes with 4,162.

Tom Kauffman, the Indiana County juvenile public defender for nearly 12 years, received 1,272 votes from Republicans and 788 votes from Democrats for a total of 2,060.

And Tony Sottile, a child custody mediator and guardian ad litem, representing the legal interests of children, received 1,168 Republican votes and 686 votes from Democrats for a total of 1,854.

