PRIMARY 2017: Dougherty, Clark to square off for judge

The primary election’s four-way contest to select a new judge for the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas will now continue into the fall as a two-man race.

County solicitor Mike Clark and district attorney Patrick Dougherty won nominations Tuesday to fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement last summer of Judge Carol Hanna.

Four candidates, all attorneys who live in White Township, cross-filed and were listed on both Republican and Democrat ballots.

Dougherty won the Democratic nomination with 2,779 votes, and Clark picked up the Republican nomination with 3,049 votes.

Dougherty also got 2,012 votes from Republicans and finished first in total combined votes with 4,791.

Clark received 1,113 votes from Democrats and finished second in total votes with 4,162.

Tom Kauffman, the Indiana County juvenile public defender for nearly 12 years, received 1,272 votes from Republicans and 788 votes from Democrats for a total of 2,060.

And Tony Sottile, a child custody mediator and guardian ad litem, representing the legal interests of children, received 1,168 Republican votes and 686 votes from Democrats for a total of 1,854.

Dougherty, the county’s DA since 2011, said he was satisfied with his numbers from both sets of ballots.

“I thought I performed very well on the Democratic side. I was very pleased with that result,” he said. “I thought I did very respectable on the Republican side,” and he called the 2,012 votes he got from GOP voters “tremendous inroads in support … we hope to build on” going into the autumn.

Dougherty said voters recognized the value of his on-the-job experience.

“I think the voters understand my record and my courtroom experience,” he said. “I think they understand I’ve worked very hard to represent the citizens of this county and they responded with their support.”

His strategy for the November campaign?

“It’s going to be trying to reach out to as many voters and letting them know the differences between myself and Mike,” Dougherty said. “It’s going to be a very tough test. Mike’s been down this road before. We look forward to meeting with voters and talking with them and pointing out my strengths and the things I’ve done to help Indiana County the last six years as district attorney.”

Clark, a county detective and corrections officer early in his career, was a Common Pleas Court judge candidate twice before, when Judge Thomas Bianco was elected in 2011 and when Judge Hanna was elected in 2003. Clark said this spring’s Republican primary contest with Kauffman and Sottile was a race with “two colleagues who are friends who ran great campaigns. I’m very appreciative of how they ran their campaigns,” he said. “They’re great guys. It’s hard when any of us have to lose.

“I appreciate those who supported me,” he said. “And we’re going to work hard for the fall. It’s going to be a good election.”

Clark said his campaign message that he cares about the Indiana County community was important in winning a nomination.

“It’s the place where I’ve grown up, a place that I think deserves that our families are protected,” he said. “The issues with the crime and the violence and the drugs are things that really bother me and that I focused on. We’re all pretty similar guys. But that background is something that resonates with the community because of all the issues we’ve seen.”

Clark said he and his supporters will now “regroup a little bit and continue to try to get out and meet voters. I think that’s important. I love to meet people face-to-face. I think that’s important for me and it’s also important for the voters to have the opportunity to meet the candidates.”

Read Indiana County primary election vote totals here.