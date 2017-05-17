PRIMARY 2017: Results from municipal races
The following candidates, denoted with an asterisk, have been nominated to be on the ballot in the November general election. If there is no name listed, there is no one on the ballot for that position. Unless otherwise indicated, there is one seat open, and all seats are for a four-year term. Democratic votes appear first, followed by Republican votes.
ARMAGH BOROUGH
• Auditor
Six-year term
Four-year term
• Mayor
• Member of council (3)
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
Kimberly Fatula, D, 9
• Inspector of election
*Vernice K. Rosenberger, R, 10
Erma Brilhart, R, 4
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Blanche Joan Henry, R, 387
• Supervisor, six-year term
*R. Rodger George, R, 401
• Tax collector
*Chantelle Todd, R, 256
Tammy L. Carnahan, R, 158
Janet Cramer, R, 32
• Judge of election
*Marcia Hartman, R, 306
Inspector of election (2)
*Shirley A. Leisenring, D (District 1), 41
*Denise Weiss, R (District 2), 302
*Terry Young, D (District 2), 97
BANKS TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
• Tax collector
*June C. Fetterman, R, 94
• Judge of election
*Carole Pierce, R, 97
• Inspector of election (2)
*Rose Temchulla, R, 90
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Frank A. Maudie, D, 56
• Tax collector
*Tiffany Stewart, R, 102
• Judge of election
Karen Smith, D, 65
• Inspector of election (2)
*LaDonna J. McCrea, R, 70
*C. Elaine Harris, R, 38
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH
• Mayor
*Harold F. Harsh, R, 171
Franklin B. Eckenrode Jr., R, 55
• Member of council
*Paul A. Fodor, D (Ward 1), 51
*Ronald E. Evanko, D (Ward 2), 54
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election
BRUSHVALLEY TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
*Doris Anna Anderson, D, 81
Four-year term
*Carol Jane Murdick, R,
• Supervisor, six-year term
*David B. Overdorff, R, 135
• Tax collector
*Gloria L. Mitchell, D, 89
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election (2)
*Peggy Robinson, D, 81
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Bonnie Davis, R, 104
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Michael Dill, R, 100
• Tax collector
*Donald A. Davis, R, 70
Richard Markel, R, 35
• Judge of election
*Barbara Bailey, D (District 1), 46
*Linda Bufagna, D (District 2), 16
• Inspector of election (2)
*Jennifer Henry, R (District 1), 65
*Karen Mack, D (District 1), 44
*Terri L. Thomas, D (District 2), 18
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Four-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Anthony Distefano, D, 156
• Tax collector
*Brenda J. Pizer, D, 184
• Judge of election
*Laura K. Hutcheson, R (District 1), 61
*Kathy Cornman, R (District 2), 90
• Inspector of election (2)
*Terry Semsick, R (District 1), 66
*SueAnn Markel, D (District 1), 77
*Delores Donelson, R (District 2), 87
*Robin L. Fisher, D (District 2), 97
CANOE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Two-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Glen Mack, R, 67
• Tax collector
*Vicki Best, D, 55
• Judge of election
*Gloria Mack, R, 81
• Inspector of election (2)
*Pearleen Spicher, R, 69
*Barbara J. Mack, D, 54
CENTER TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*James Gatskie, D, 360
• Tax collector
*Monica Lazor Jones, D, 400
• Judge of election
*Christine Dixon, D (District 1), 73
*Patty Gaydosh, D (District 2), 114
*Rosemary Bradley, D (District 3), 206
• Inspector of election (2)
*Ruth Becker, R (District 1), 90
*Betty Jane Cook, D (District 1), 74
*Eva R. Yancy, D (District 2), 77
*Heather A. Thomas, D (District 2), 36
*Patricia Lasonis Smith, D (District 3), 191
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*James Golden, R, 155
Bernard John Lieb, R, 149
Timothy Strong, R, 93
• Tax collector
*Karen L. Markel, R, 380
• Judge of election
*Ruth Ann Fulton, R (District 1), 269
*Delores Douglass, R (District 2), 97
• Inspector of election (2)
*Marjorie Stiffler, R (District 1), 262
*Kathryn Porter, D (District 1), 101
*Judy K. Watson, R (District 2), 100
*Charlotte L. Deabenderfer, D (District 2), 52
CHERRY TREE BOROUGH
• Mayor
• Member of council (4)
*Martin E. Harbaugh Sr., R, 31
*Barbara K. Faint, R, 26
• Tax collector
*Neil L. Stuchell, R, 41
• Judge of election
*Mary Ann Leamer, D, 13
• Inspector of election (2)
*Iola Yanello, R, 37
*Kori L. Keith, D, 11
CLYMER BOROUGH
• Mayor
• Member of council (4)
*Jeffrey Gromley, D, 104
*Stephanie Brilhart, D, 100
*Louis Tate, D, 97
*John A. Hughmanic, D, 92
• Tax collector
*Daniel R. Berkey, R, 118
• Judge of election
*Daniel R. Berkey, R, 107
• Inspector of election (2)
*Sandra K. Heller, R, 103
*Susan Myers Super, D, 142
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Lester Pierce, D, 120
• Tax collector
*Scott R. Corbin, R, 117
• Judge of election
*Margaret E. Karp, D (District 1), 37
• Inspector of election (2)
*Margaret J. Karp, D (District 1), 37
*Hope D. Reid, R (District 2), 31
*Toni Lee Cramer, R (District 2), 25
*Esther Ciocca, D (District 3), 48
CREEKSIDE BOROUGH
• Auditor, six-year term
• Mayor
• Member of council (3)
*Patricia Fairman, D, 28
• Tax collector
*Stefanie M. Anderson, R, 17
• Judge of election
*Judy Groom, D, 32
• Inspector of election (2)
*Gail Smith, D, 31
ERNEST BOROUGH
• Mayor
• Member of council
Four-year term (2)
Two-year term (2)
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election (2)
GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH
• Mayor
*Chris White, R, 12
• Member of council (3)
*David B. Lucas, D, 21
*Carolyn Louise Waite- Tomlinson, D, 20
*James M. White, R, 12
• Tax collector
*Elizabeth A. Smochek, D, 26
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election (2)
GRANT TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Shirley J. Porter, R, 71
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Ronald A. Jarvie, R, 75
• Tax collector
*Carol Ryen, R, 79
• Judge of election
*Darla Coble, R, 78
• Inspector of election (2)
*Diane Savasta, R, 80
*Sharon Stewart, D, 33
GREEN TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Deborah Ferringer, D, 160
Supervisor, six-year term
• Tax collector
*Patty Ferringer Houck, R, 342
• Judge of election
*Debra J. Bartlebaugh, R (District 1), 126
*Bonnie Pozzini James, D (District 3), 28
• Inspector of election (2)
*John Hanayik, R (District 1), 134
*Hazel Helmick, D (District 1), 50
*Karen Roach, R (District 2), 146
*Patricia A. Bash, D (District 3), 33
HOMER CITY BOROUGH
• Mayor
*Joseph S. Iezzi Sr., D, 116
• Member of council (4)
*Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi, D, 100
*Joseph S. Iezzi Sr., D, 95
• Tax collector
*Thomas Brett Citeroni, R, 109
• Judge of election
*Sheila Charnego, R (District 1), 66
*Kathlenn A. McAnulty, R (District 2), 38
• Inspector of election (2)
*Linda Mollo, R (District 1), 66
*Margaret Susan Snyder, D (District 1), 70
*Bonita J. Craft, D (District 2), 27
*Regina King, D (District 2), 19
INDIANA BOROUGH
• Mayor
*James Rickard, R, 360
Erick Lauber, R, 317
*George E. Hood, D, 528
• Member of council
Ward 1
*Katherine “Kitty” Hood, D, 124
Ward 2 (2)
*Gerald Smith, D, 203
*Donald Lancaster, D, 163
Ward 3 (2)
*Betsy Sarneso, D, 112
*Sean McDaniel, D, 102
Ward 4 (1)
*Lisa Kuzneski, D, 123
• Tax collector
*William C. Lundstrom II, R, 690
• Judge of election
Precinct 1
*Denise Weber, R, 170
*Virginia “Tina” Perdue, D, 114
Precinct 2/2
*Ken “Jake” Watkins, D, 145
Precinct 3/4
*Susan Deemer, R, 99
• Inspector of election (2)
Precinct 1
*Tammy L. Weaver, R, 169
Precinct 2/2
*Marie McCoy, R, 128
*Sarah Watkins, D, 137
Precinct 3/2
*Becky Widdowson, R, 38
*Lynne Fyock, D, 40
Precinct 3/4
*Virginia E. Reed, R, 97
*Elaine P. Mulvihill, D, 65
Precinct 4
*Karen B. Cass, R, 111
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Chris Stewart, R, 104
• Tax collector
*Elaine Edwards, R, 126
• Judge of election
*Paula Griffith, D, 23
• Inspector of election (2)
*Karen Gromley, R, 128
*Marilyn A. Gleason, D, 18
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Mary Lynn Lemmon, D, 15
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Robert W. Martin, R, 88
• Tax collector
*Karen Jordan Blose, R, 91
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election (2)
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
Six-year term
*Robert S. DeHaven, R, 73
John Eyler, R, 62
Two-year term
*Robert S. DeHaven, R, 101
Todd E. Eyler, D, 25
• Tax collector
*Doris Kimmel, R, 131
• Judge of election
*Celeste Irwin, R, 125
• Inspector of election (2)
*Bonnie Marshall, R, 131
*Jodi Stewart, D, 41
WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Laura Lightner, R, 47
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Kenneth Lightner, R, 47
• Tax collector
*Sandy Lightner Mills, R, 51
• Judge of election
*Melissa Lightner, R, 49
• Inspector of election (2)
*Louise DeVaughn, R, 48
*Janet A. Mertz, D, 8
MARION CENTER BOROUGH
• Mayor
• Member of council (3)
• Tax collector
*Sharon Ackerson, R, 43
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election (2)
*Pam McManus, R, 44
*Ethlyn Howells, D, 19
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Joanne S. Traxler, R, 107
• Supervisor, six-year term
*John O. Pittman, R, 68
Jan L. Arford, R, 57
*Kevin Penrose, D, 72
• Tax collector
*Patricia Matko-Goodlin, D, 94
• Judge of election
*Nancy M. Duck, R, 119
• Inspector of election (2)
*Leatha G. Smith, R, 115
*Debra J. Johnson, D, 74
PINE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Four-year term
Two-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Ryan M. Shultz, R, 93
• Tax collector
*Joan C. Stupic, D, 105
• Judge of election
*Sharon J. Roles, R (District 1), 50
*Agnes Bertuzzi, D (District 1), 32
*Linda Shultz, R (District 3), 21
• Inspector of election (2)
*Judith A. Miller, R (District 1), 51
PLUMVILLE BOROUGH
• Mayor
• Member of council (2)
*Becky Blystone, R, 26
• Tax collector
*Gary L. McIntire, R, 28
• Judge of election
*Coletta Davis, R, 28
• Inspector of election (2)
*Joan Yagle, R, 27
*Ellen Stenman, D, 19
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Two-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Mike Keith, R, 278
Joe LaVan, R, 114
• Tax collector
*Bobbie Farren, R, 298
Patty Kellar, R, 99
• Judge of election
*William C. Ward Jr., R, 341
• Inspector of election (2)
*Jean Shields, R, 174
*Martha Jane Ward, R, 167
SALTSBURG BOROUGH
• Mayor
*Elizabeth K. Rocco, D, 63
• Member of council (4)
*Terry D. Cumberledge, D, 49
*Karen M. Cumberledge, D, 49
*Jill S. Raabe, R, 40
• Judge of election
*Bonnie McGregor, D, 76
• Inspector of election (2)
*Mary Kay Deemer, R, 49
SHELOCTA BOROUGH
• Mayor
*Rita Schreckengost, R, 11
• Member of council (2)
*Matthew J. Schreckengost, R, 8
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election (2)
*Dorothy Cravener, R, 17
SMICKSBURG BOROUGH
• Auditor, six-year term
• Mayor
• Member of council (2)
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election (2)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Barry L. Johnston, R, 71
Matthew Brewer, R, 70
R. Joel Pease, R, 68
• Tax collector
*June E. Thomas, R, 203
• Judge of election
*Sara Sharer, R, 194
• Inspector of election (2)
*Linda Smith, R, 193
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Clarence E. Stiles, D, 110
• Tax collector
*Sharon M. Gibbons, D, 128
• Judge of election
*Brenda S. Fry, R (District 1), 86
• Inspector of election (2)
*Rhoda M. Stewart, D (District 1), 80
*Carol J. Garvin, R (District 2), 45
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Suzanne F. Stiffey, R, 139
*Tammie J. Shetler, D, 100
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Shawn M. Baird, R, 68
Donald R. Shetler, R, 66
*Kevin Baird, D, 51
Hunter McClellan, D, 19
• Tax collector
*Debbie Boring, R, 159
• Judge of election
*Judy Snyder, D (District 1), 73
*Carol Ann Brendlinger, D (District 2), 49
• Inspector of election (2)
*Delores Thompson, R (District 1), 76
*Lesta Lichtenfels, D (District 1), 76
*Carole Smith, R (District 2), 47
*Denise Miljenovich, R (District 2), 30
WHITE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Kathleen Honacki, R, 1,577
• Supervisor, six-year term (2)
*George Lenz, R, 1,389
*A. E. Gene Gemmell, R, 1,336
• Tax collector
*Jeffrey A. Mack, R, 1,803
• Judge of election
*Diane M. Colley, R (Ward 2), 353
*Kathleen Honacki, R (Ward 3/1), 204
*Bonnie Davis, R (Ward 3/2), 183
*Lynda M. Bruner, R (Ward 3/3), 153
*Deloris Barkley, D (Ward 4/5), 156
• Inspector of election (2)
*Lynn Misko, R (Ward 2), 356
*Mary Ann Dodson, D (Ward 2), 216
*Vickie Enciso, D (District 3/1), 118
*Jane Kolb, D (District 3/3), 65
*Paula B. Daskivich, D (District 3/3), 69
*Birttie Clemons, D (District 4/5), 89
*Patricia Anne Holmes, D (District 4/5), 81
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Donald A. Baker, D, 86
• Tax collector
*Shirley A. Dixon, D, 103
• Judge of election
*Teresa Bachy, D (District 1), 58
• Inspector of election (2)
*Patti J. Veshinfsky, D (District 1), 39
*Lisa Newhouse, D (District 2), 23
*Lynda M. Penrose, D (District 3), 15