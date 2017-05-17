PRIMARY 2017: Results of school board races
The following candidates, denoted with an asterisk, have been nominated to be on the ballot in the November general election. If there is no name listed, there is no one on the ballot for that position. Unless otherwise indicated, there is one seat open, all seats are for a four-year term, and candidates are cross-filed. Democratic votes appear first, followed by Republican votes.
BLAIRSVILLE-SALTSBURG
• Region 1
*Rick Harper, 248/274
• Region II
*Holly Lanich-Gibson, 96/138
Mary J. Whitfield, 93/96
• Region III (2)
*Linda Brown, 119/77 (87/53)
*Holly M. Hall, 112/76 (82/59)
Nicholas G. Pantalone, 88/87 (17/39)
Westmoreland Co. votes in parenthesis.
HARMONY
• Region I
*Anthony Beltowski, R, 33
HOMER-CENTER
At large (4)
*Robert Valyo, 381/244
*Jim McLoughlin, 337/223
*Michael Bertig, 328/230
*Vicki L. Smith, 290/205
INDIANA AREA
At large (4)
*Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, 1,683/2,272
*Ute Lowery, 1,409/1,991
*Barbara Barker, 1,358/1,598
*Thomas R. Harley, 1,348/2,157
*Kenneth Ault, 1,167/1,840
John C. Uccellini, 511/673
Jeffrey L. Geesey, 450/680
MARION CENTER AREA
• Region I
Two-year term
• Region II
*Tony Moretti , R, 345
• Region III (2)
*Dwight E. Farmery, 127/285
*Charles R. Glasser, 126/269
PENNS MANOR AREA
• Region I
*Robert R. Packer, 122/106
• Region I
Two-year term
*Debora A. Tate, 127/102
• Region II
*Ronald J. Larch, 79/181
Paul J. Boston, 61/144
Jimmy Smith, 50/58
• Region III (2)
*Richard J. Polenik, 86/78
*Ronald P. Beilchick, 64/67
PURCHASE LINE
At large (4)
*Sandra Greene Fyock, 209/362
*Michele Buterbaugh, 195/324
*Scott Gearhart, 197/347
*Jean Gearhart Harkleroad, 169/291
UNITED
• Region I
*Gary R. Arblaster, 135/227
• Region II (2)
*Colin McGinnis, R, 100
• Region III
*Tommey L. Heming, 111/149