PRIMARY 2017: Results of school board races

The following candidates, denoted with an asterisk, have been nominated to be on the ballot in the November general election. If there is no name listed, there is no one on the ballot for that position. Unless otherwise indicated, there is one seat open, all seats are for a four-year term, and candidates are cross-filed. Democratic votes appear first, followed by Republican votes.

BLAIRSVILLE-SALTSBURG

• Region 1

*Rick Harper, 248/274

• Region II

*Holly Lanich-Gibson, 96/138

Mary J. Whitfield, 93/96

• Region III (2)

*Linda Brown, 119/77 (87/53)

*Holly M. Hall, 112/76 (82/59)

Nicholas G. Pantalone, 88/87 (17/39)

Westmoreland Co. votes in parenthesis.

HARMONY

• Region I

*Anthony Beltowski, R, 33

HOMER-CENTER

At large (4)

*Robert Valyo, 381/244

*Jim McLoughlin, 337/223

*Michael Bertig, 328/230

*Vicki L. Smith, 290/205

INDIANA AREA

At large (4)

*Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, 1,683/2,272

*Ute Lowery, 1,409/1,991

*Barbara Barker, 1,358/1,598

*Thomas R. Harley, 1,348/2,157

*Kenneth Ault, 1,167/1,840

John C. Uccellini, 511/673

Jeffrey L. Geesey, 450/680

MARION CENTER AREA

• Region I

• Region I

Two-year term

• Region II

*Tony Moretti , R, 345

• Region III (2)

*Dwight E. Farmery, 127/285

*Charles R. Glasser, 126/269

PENNS MANOR AREA

• Region I

*Robert R. Packer, 122/106

• Region I

Two-year term

*Debora A. Tate, 127/102

• Region II

*Ronald J. Larch, 79/181

Paul J. Boston, 61/144

Jimmy Smith, 50/58

• Region III (2)

*Richard J. Polenik, 86/78

*Ronald P. Beilchick, 64/67

PURCHASE LINE

At large (4)

*Sandra Greene Fyock, 209/362

*Michele Buterbaugh, 195/324

*Scott Gearhart, 197/347

*Jean Gearhart Harkleroad, 169/291

UNITED

• Region I

*Gary R. Arblaster, 135/227

• Region II (2)

*Colin McGinnis, R, 100

• Region III

*Tommey L. Heming, 111/149

Read Indiana County primary election vote totals here.