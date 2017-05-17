PRIMARY 2017: Voters in Indiana favor bloc opposed to school project

An incumbent Indiana Area school director and a coalition of challengers, all aligned in their opposition to a school construction and realignment project, easily won nominations for a November runoff race for school board.

The result of the primary election on Tuesday makes it almost certain — barring a successful write-in campaign or third-party candidate in the general election — that opponents of the building project will take control of the nine-member school board in December.

Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, a member of the board since 2013, led both tickets with more than 20 percent of the votes.

Former school board member Thomas Harley and first-time candidates Ute Lowery and Kenneth Ault won Republican nominations. Lowery, Harley and newcomer Barbara Barker won Democratic nods.

They far outdistanced two candidates who campaigned in part on their support of the proposed new school. Board member John Uccellini and challenger Jeffrey Geesey trailed on both ballots, both with less than 7 percent of the vote.

All the candidates cross-filed for Democratic and Republican nominations.

The five nominees will seek four four-year terms available in the fall. Meanwhile, the county Democratic and Republican parties will nominate candidates for a two-year term, the time remaining for a seat vacated by a resignation earlier this year.

Some of the winners followed the vote count and celebrated their victories with friends and supporters at Spaghetti Benders restaurant in downtown Indiana.

The project opponents rode a broad wave of public dissent that has grown since September when the school board adopted the building plan. They campaigned for the board as the voices of dissatisfied taxpayers, parents and residents who packed the school board meetings and flooded the Gazette with letters to the editor.

And they wondered Tuesday night whether their voices might now be heard at school board meetings as the voices of the thousands who voted for them.

“This was a referendum,” Barker said.

None said they were surprised at the result.

“We’re tickled that it was a landslide,” Harley said. “It’s unequivocal.”

“I think we’ll be able to build consensus now, absolutely,” Cuccaro said. “There’s a possibility, now that we know where the voters really stand. This is the first time the question has really been put to the public.

“This project was just a brainchild of certain members of the board. But the voters have spoken, and I think that for many of us, it’s sobering that it was this way. You’ve got to sober up and take another look at this, not sit and think you have all the answers, because you don’t.”

Harley and Barker, in particular, have frequently challenged the need for and design of the proposed new Ben Franklin Elementary school. Lowery and Ault more recently spoke against it.

Cuccaro has consistently voted against project issues at the board meetings along with director Walter Schroth, who has offered an alternate plan to shore up the schools at a lower cost.

“Thank you, guys, for doing this because it’ll make my job a lot easier,” Schroth told the nominees Tuesday evening. “The voters have spoken. It’s just that simple.”

“The question is whether the current board will listen to them,” Harley said.

Contacted this morning, Uccellini said his goal as a board member has been to provide the best facilities and education for students, and that he was disappointed about failing to reach the ballot for the fall election.

“I knew going in it was going to be difficult getting re-elected, considering the timing after the county reassessment,” Uccellini said. “And I knew the school project was certainly going to be a difficult obstacle to get over.

“My only regret is that I think, as a board, we failed to do what was necessary to promote this project right from the very beginning.”

“It’s heartening,” Cuccaro said Tuesday evening. “I think what the voters are saying is they want to see a change in direction, specially the building project. I think they also are voting for excellent academics.

“As far as I’m concerned, we have a lot of work. Because we have borrowed some money, we have to figure out what we can do that is fair and equitable to everybody.

“I don’t think there’s any choice in the matter,” Cuccaro said. “It’s difficult to design a sensible project if people aren’t supporting it. Everybody had a chance to vote, and the voters came in loud and clear.”

The school board in November floated $9,925,000 of bonds in the first wave of financing for the building project. The plan calls for closing Eisenhower and Horace Mann schools, expanding East Pike Elementary and building a replacement for Ben Franklin at an estimated $32.2 million cost.

The possibilities of a court fight to determine the fate of the building project have been raised. Harley said the opponents could cite a Wayne County lawsuit settled in 2000 on an appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which ruled that a lame duck school board could not tie the hands of newly elected directors by approving project contracts.

Indiana school board President Doug Steve, who is in mid-term, said a Lycoming County Court judge in 2015 ruled against a new board majority that wanted to overturn a project supported by directors after their defeat in an election.

“I think it would be unfortunate if legal action is the only way to convince some members of the board to take the community seriously,” Lowery said. “This election was all about the community members being heard, because they haven’t been heard at the school board meetings. They’ve been coming but it's been falling on deaf ears.”

“We have to continue to engage the community,” Harley said. “There’s no indication in past history that they are going to listen to the public. They should, and we hope they do. But it’s still possible for the existing lame duck board to ramrod it through.”

Uccellini said this morning that the students need better schools.

“If the project doesn’t go forward, the real losers will be the children of the district, who will miss the opportunity to be in modern buildings that match what we have for our secondary students,” Uccellini said. “That’s the part that most disturbed me.

“It was never about me. It’s been about what I believed was doing what was best,”

Uccellini said he appreciated all who supported his campaign and congratulated the winners.

“I hope those who will be on the board in the fall will do what they believe is the best for the students.”

“The silver lining of this whole process is that it got people out to the meetings and participating meaningfully,” Cuccaro said Tuesday. “Sometimes tempers flare but most times people came with very well thought out, intelligent comments, and that’s what’s we need. We’re not going to get anywhere without more of it.”

In campaigning at the polls Tuesday, Cuccaro said, some voters said a new school shouldn’t be so big, while others said that the school district should focus on academics.

“The taxpayers have said we can’t afford this, as it is right now,” Barker said. “It shows the reassessment really hurt the tax base here. And residents that can afford their taxes are saying a 900-student school is bad.”

“If (the board) responds logically, then this fight is over and we talk about transition,” Harley said. “But if they respond in the way Mr. Steve is threatening to respond, and they keep pushing this project forward, the public still has to show up, they still have to have the public comment, they still have to fact-check the architects. We have a lot of work to do. But we now know we have the public support.”

“We’re still going to go to the meetings,” Barker said. “I still want residents to come to the meetings. This doesn’t end.”

Read Indiana County primary election vote totals here.