PRIMARY 2017: Voters in Indiana favor bloc opposed to school project

on May 17, 2017 4:59 AM

An incumbent Indiana Area school director and a coalition of challengers, all aligned in their opposition to a school construction and realignment project, easily won nominations for a November run-off race for school board.

The result of the primary election on Tuesday makes it almost certain — barring a successful write-in campaign or third-party candidate in the general election — that opponents of the building project would take control of the nine-member school board in December.

Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, a member of the board since 2013, led both tickets with more than 20 percent of the votes.

Former school board member Thomas Harley and first-time candidates Ute Lowery and Kenneth Ault won Republican nominations. Lowery, Harley and newcomer Barbara Barker won Democratic nods.

They far outdistanced two candidates who campaigned in part on their support of the proposed new school. Board member John Uccellini and challenger Jeffrey Geesey trailed on both ballots, both with less than 7 percent of the vote.

All the candidates cross-filed for Democratic and Republican nominations.

The five nominees will seek four four-year terms available in the fall.

Look for expanded coverage of this race on Wednesday.