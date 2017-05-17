PRIMARY 2017: Welch sweeps ballots in Clymer judge contest

Northern Indiana County voters virtually assured the outcome of the November race for judge of the Clymer district court on Tuesday, as Republicans and Democrats nominated attorney Christopher Welch, of Cherryhill Township, in the primaries.

Welch, a partner in the Indiana law firm Budash and Welch, said Tuesday evening that his election mirrors a trend toward the election of practicing attorneys as judges of district courts in Pennsylvania.

He campaigned as the only one of seven candidates prepared to immediately serve as judge because he is a lawyer. The others would have been required to undergo training and testing.

In an interview at a downtown Indiana restaurant, Welch said he is interested in facilitating drug-addicted defendants in a community-level drug court, similar to the program run in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.

“It would get people to addiction services immediately, instead of waiting until they get to the common pleas court level,” Welch said. “That’s a resource several neighboring counties are doing right now. It could help with the drug epidemic.”

“And that’s not a platform; that’s a plan. I’ve never publicly said that before.”

A supporter shook his hand and congratulated him with a big smile.

“In case I get a speeding ticket in Clymer,” she said jokingly.

By year’s end, some changes will come to his law office as Welch will be required to give up his position as solicitor for several area boroughs and townships.

“I would hand those off immediately, probably to my partner (Matt Budash), or we would refer those out to another attorney,” Welch said. “But does that mean I will hang it up completely? No, that office will continue to operate from 8 to 4 Monday through Friday as it has.”

He will also have to dramatically reduce his client list in other areas of law, because as a judge he could not practice criminal defense, landlord-tenant law or other kinds of cases that could be argued in a district court.

Welch could continue to write wills, handle real estate transfers and file divorces. And as judge he would be allowed to perform marriages.

Welch will be unopposed on the general election ballot and, barring a successful write-in campaign, take office in January when District Judge George Thachik retires. Thachik is completing his fourth six-year term on the bench.

See Indiana County primary election totals here.