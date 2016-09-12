Professors: Strike is now an option

Professors at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and 13 other state-owned colleges have authorized their leaders to call a strike.

The professors’ union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, reported this afternoon that the membership overwhelmingly empowered the local presidents and APSCUF leaders to direct a walkout if they deem it necessary.

APSCUF said 82 percent of the union’s 5,500 members cast votes, and 93 percent of those favored the strike authorization.

“The vast majority of faculty clearly grasp the seriousness of the situation,” APSCUF President Dr. Kenneth M. Mash said in a news release. “Chancellor Frank Brogan and the State System need to get serious very quickly.”

The faculty and Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PaSSHE) are scheduled to meet Friday for negotiations.

The contract between PaSSHE and APSCUF expired more than one year ago.

APSCUF leaders said the union is opposed to the administration proposals that would allow more temporary teachers and grad students to teach classes, reduce research funding for professors and cut salaries for professors on the low end of the salary scale.

“We will not set a date until we have at least one more chance to go to the negotiations table to ensure that we are doing everything we can do,” Mash said. “A strike remains the last resort.”

The bargaining unit for coaches at the 14 state universities will conduct a separate strike authorization vote on Wednesday and Thursday. The coaches’ labor contract also expired June 30, 2015.