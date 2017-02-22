Project plans to be on display

PennDOT Engineering District 10 will hold a public plans display in open-house format for two projects at the Indiana Borough Office, 80 N. Eighth St., on Tuesday, March 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The two projects are the Route 4032-Philadelphia Street Bridge #2 Replacement Project over White’s Run and the Route 286-Philadelphia Street Bridge #3 Replacement Project over Marsh Run. The purpose of the plans display is to present the proposed plans for these projects.

Preliminary information on the projects’ status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition will be available for review and comment. PennDOT representatives will be available to answer questions.

Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area, or comments on potential impacts to historic resources should attend this meeting.

The public is welcome to attend at any time during the open house hours.