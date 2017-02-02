Proposed travel ban has some IUP international students worried

Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, a founder of the Refugee Working Group, spoke during a meeting Wednesday at Caffé Amadeus in Indiana. At left is Amanda Poole. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

Local advocates for refugee rights didn’t have to wait long into Donald Trump’s presidency to be put to the test.

At a meeting for the Refugee Working Group on Wednesday, leaders said they’re hearing that some international Indiana University of Pennsylvania students are in fear about the ban on immigrants from the seven targeted countries and beyond.

Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, who along with attorney Jack Hanna founded the RWG, said Wednesday that she wasn’t surprised at Trump’s move to ban refugees and immigrants from Syria, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

“I’ve been following his executive orders and once he came with the ban, it follows his anti-sanctuary city propaganda,” she said.

She said it wasn’t about going after criminals, because all people from the target countries have been affected.

“The laws already exist to go after the illegal aliens who are criminals. Why is he doubling down on the predominantly Muslim countries?”

The executive order — full name “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States” — bans for 90 days those from those seven predominantly Muslim countries, bars all refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely. The ban not only affects new people coming into the country, but those who want to return home and re-enter.

A federal judge in New York on Saturday issued a stay to prevent the deportation of travelers from those countries, though it did not prevent people from being detained for hours at airports to get into the U.S.

IUP President Michael Driscoll issued a statement on the executive order, acknowledging that it has created fears for students from those countries and Muslims. He once again called on the university community to remain on a “course of inclusion and diversity and of mutual respect and civility.”

Driscoll said the university must follow state and federal law and that includes protecting information about students. He said if anyone is asked to reveal information about a student’s immigration or visa status they should refer the questions to the Office of International Education.

Two representatives from the IUP OIE said at Wednesday’s meeting they have identified 11 students who could be affected by the travel ban, but that there also could be more.

Jessica Dories, an assistant director at the OIE office, said they are trying to make sure international students are able to work and stay above the minimum required credit hours in order to stay “in status,” or in compliance with regulations and rules. If students fall out of status, they risk having their student visas revoked. Dories said they’re also trying to educate students on what to do if approached by federal law enforcement.

Hanna said he appreciated that IUP was looking out for its international students.

“It’s critical that attention to be paid to them,” he said.

Dories said that although there has been a stay, some students are still very concerned.

The New York Times reported that 14,135 students entered the country from those seven countries in 2015.

Sunhachawi-Taylor said those from countries like Saudi Arabia are in fear from even attending RWG meetings because their government prohibits any kind of political activism. The fear is that advocating for others’ rights to stay in the U.S. could be construed as activism, and they could therefore lose their funding, she said.

Sahar Al-Shoubaki, president of the Muslim Student Association, also said some international students are coming to her expressing their fears over Trump’s executive order.

After the meeting, Sunhachawi-Taylor explained international students are afraid of traveling back to their home countries even with a stay on the travel ban because they may not be able to be readmitted into the country. The summer is a good time for them to visit home, where they can do things like have dental work done in systems where health care is much cheaper.

There was a brief conversation among the 20-person group about getting Indiana Borough and IUP to commit to a “sanctuary” status. Sanctuary status has a loose definition but generally means protecting local residents who may be in violation of federal immigration laws. However, any municipality or organization resisting federal immigration laws could find itself missing out on federal funding.

The Refugee Working Group is just one way that local activists are trying to make their voices heard and help vulnerable residents. Attached to the RWG is a United Against Islamophobia initiative. Sunhachawi-Taylor said the RWG membership has tripled in recent weeks.

The Center for Community Growth, an organization that advocates for progressive politics, is partnered with the Welcome Home network that aims to “provide a safe haven, tangible resources, transportation and emotional support to vulnerable individuals in and around Indiana,” according to its website, not only for Muslims and minority religions in the U.S. but LGBTQIA people, people of color and those with disabilities, according to its website.

PHOTO: Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, a founder of the Refugee Working Group, spoke during a meeting Wednesday at Caffé Amadeus in Indiana. At left is Amanda Poole. (Tom Peel/Gazette)