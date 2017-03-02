PTA honors art/literature students

Those honored at Ben Franklin Elementary, were, from left, Leah Moran, third place, primary dance; Jasmin Uptegraph, second, intermediate film; Maizie Baunoch, second, intermediate music; Kamdyn Dugan, second, primary photography; and Alyssa Fleming, first, primary literature. (Submitted photo)

Several Indiana County students were among those whose works were recognized by the regional Pennsylvania PTA “Reflections” arts and literature program.

Students who placed first through third will move on to state-level judging.

