Sunday, May 21, 2017

Public agencies to hold open meetings

Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:

MONDAY

• Marion Center Area School District Board of School Directors — 7:30 p.m., McCreery Elementary School Library

• United School District Board of School Directors — 6:30 p.m., special board meeting for 2017-18 budget and other general business purposes, high school boardroom

TUESDAY

Clymer Borough council — 6 p.m., public hearing on proposed intermunicipal transfer of liquor license, Methodist Church of Clymer

WEDNESDAY

• Blairsville-Saltsburg School District Board of School Directors — 5:30 p.m., special voting meeting, Saltsburg Middle/High School cafeteria

• Indiana County commissioners —10:30 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room

• White Township board of supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township municipal building

THURSDAY

Center Township board of supervisors — 3 p.m., township office building

