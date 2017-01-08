Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Public bodies to hold open meetings

on January 08, 2017 12:53 AM
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:

MONDAY

• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7:30 p.m., boardroom, administration building, East Pike

• Purchase Line School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., district boardroom

TUESDAY

• Clymer Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office

• United School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., high school conference room

• White Township Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., township office

WEDNESDAY

• Indiana County Board of Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse

• White Township Board of Supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township office

THURSDAY

• Penns Manor School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., district boardroom

