Public bodies to hold open meetings
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:
MONDAY
• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7:30 p.m., boardroom, administration building, East Pike
• Purchase Line School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., district boardroom
TUESDAY
• Clymer Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• United School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., high school conference room
• White Township Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., township office
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County Board of Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse
• White Township Board of Supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township office
THURSDAY
• Penns Manor School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., district boardroom