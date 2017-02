FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has been arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Fayetteville.

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, was booked into the Washington County Jail after first walking, then running away and being tackled by an officer following an altercation near Fayetteville&

... Continue Reading →