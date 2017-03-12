Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, March 12, 2017

Public bodies to hold open meetings

on March 12, 2017 12:44 AM
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:

MONDAY

• Indiana Area board of school directors, 7:30 p.m., East Pike administrative conference room

• Purchase Line school board of directors, 7 p.m., administration building

TUESDAY

• United School District Board of Directors, 7:30 p.m., high school boardroom

• White Township Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m., township building

WEDNESDAY

• Burrell Township board of supervisors, 7 p.m., township building

• Blairsville-Saltsburg school board, 7:30 p.m., Saltsburg Middle/High School cafeteria

THURSDAY

• Center Township board of supervisors, 3 p.m., township building

• Homer-Center board of school directors, 7:30 p.m., central office board room

