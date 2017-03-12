Public bodies to hold open meetings
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:
MONDAY
• Indiana Area board of school directors, 7:30 p.m., East Pike administrative conference room
• Purchase Line school board of directors, 7 p.m., administration building
TUESDAY
• United School District Board of Directors, 7:30 p.m., high school boardroom
• White Township Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m., township building
WEDNESDAY
• Burrell Township board of supervisors, 7 p.m., township building
• Blairsville-Saltsburg school board, 7:30 p.m., Saltsburg Middle/High School cafeteria
THURSDAY
• Center Township board of supervisors, 3 p.m., township building
• Homer-Center board of school directors, 7:30 p.m., central office board room