“Aritst’s Mother at Tea” is one of the works on display at the University Museum at IUP as part of “Frank Mason: A Passion for Painting.” (Submitted photo)

A free public reception is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum, on the first floor of Sutton Hall.

Regular museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 2-6:30 p.m.; Thursday noon-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday noon-4 p.m.

The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays.