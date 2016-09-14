PURCHASE LINE: Board discusses use of substitute teachers

PURCHASE LINE — The Purchase Line School Board of Directors discussed the hierarchy of substitute teachers Monday night, and whether administrators would be able to call in retired teachers before those coming from the ARIN IU guest teacher program.

Superintendent Joseph Bradley told them that although retired teachers would be the preferred choice before guest teachers, Public School Employees’ Retirement System rules say that guest teachers must be tapped first and that retired teachers can only be used in emergencies and as a last resort.

The discussion began when the directors were asked to approve another of the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit guest teachers as a possible substitute.

The directors already chose to enter the guest teacher program as a way to expand the pool of substitutes.

Guest teachers are not required to have teaching certificates and need only have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited school, but are subject to clearances and background checks.

ARIN handles the recruitment, training and an emergency certification for those in the guest teacher pool, according to the ARIN website.

Currently, 10 regional schools are enrolled in the program.

Though the directors were poised to table the motion until they could get some clarification from the board’s solicitor, Director Pam Gardner said the board has already voted to enter the program and substitutes are needed anyway. The motion to approve guest teacher Chastity Coble passed with no votes against.

In other news, the board voted to:

• Hire Michelle Firment as a school nurse aide at $14.10 per hour.

• Approve the bus and van stops for the current school year.

• Approve Steve Woodrow and Rebecca Hudak to run the boys’ and girls’ elementary basketball programs, respectively.

The programs will run Saturdays during October, November and December.