REUNION: The Purchase Line High School class of 1966 will hold its 50th reunion Oct. 1 at the high school.

Information on the following classmates is being sought: JohAnn (Billings) Holes, Evelyn (Walker) Bridwell, Roberta Jefferson, Betty McMasters, Nancy Pennington, Gary Phillips, Edwinna Schmittle Miller, John Sowers, Ronald Kaurtz and Patricia (Henry) Ianhone.

Call Rose Lydick at (724) 254-9376 if you have any information.