Purchase Line holds 58th reunion

Dakota Bruggeman threw two touchdowns as Division II Alderson-Broaddus beat Robert Morris 14-7 in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.

Bruggeman was 12 of 24 for 129 yards and threw touchdown passes to Edwin Velasquez and Brandon Jones, who also had 116 yards rushing. Amaan Bridgett ran for 60 yards.

Dante Satcher scored on a 99-yard return of the opening kickoff to give Robert Morri

