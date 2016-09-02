Purchase Line holds 58th reunion
The Purchase Line High School Class of 1958 held its 58th year reunion Aug. 20 at Blue Spruce Lodge, near Ernest. The following classmates attended:
First row, Peg Lockard Mumau, Nancy Keith Baker, Louella Long Lambing, Carol Hess Bracken, Zelda Simmons Leasure, Louise Bouch Gigliotti, Agnes Stumpf, Jean Menear Hook and Lois Limrick Babco;
second row, Donna Berringer Ramer, Chuck Brocious, Kay Gearhart Brocious, Joe Shidle, Ardell Morley, Lemoyne Pennington, Marge Patsolic Brocious, Furl McCombs, Joann Voytus Colbert, Amos Ferrier, Don Lydic, Vince Corrinne, Bill Brickell and Carol Pavlock Kellar;
third row, Larry Stiffler, Ray Kellar, Frank Sebastian, Harold (Bud) Price, Rich Hickok, Mike Pennington and Carlton (Babe) Pennington.
Classmates attending but missing from photo: Dave Koloskee, Velma Deyarmin McCullough, Carl Wetzel, George Baker and Judy Byers Stodart. (Submitted photo)