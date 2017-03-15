PURCHASE LINE: Principal moved to coordinator position

PURCHASE LINE — The Purchase Line School District administration will see some shuffling around for next school year.

Following a school board executive session and subsequent vote on an Act 93 extension, it was revealed that Thomas Grierson will be leaving his post as elementary principal and become the coordinator of curriculum and special projects.

“He’ll take a K-12 scope of curriculum view and any other special projects such as federal programs and our planning documents,” Superintendent Joseph Bradley said after Monday’s board meeting.

Bradley said the title is new, but the job is a meshing of various duties from different positions.

Thomas Aurandt, current assistant high school principal and federal programs coordinator, will take over Grierson’s elementary principal duties.

“This is a revisiting of what our job duties are to best meet the needs of our teachers and our students,” Bradley said.

For the remainder of the year, Grierson and Aurandt will shadow each other and work toward a smooth transition over the summer, Bradley said. The new positions will become effective at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

In other business, the board voted Monday to purchase a new website package that administrators hope will provide for more functionality and be more user-friendly.

At the February board meeting, an Edlio representative gave a presentation by phone and a remote computer demonstration of various websites the company has built for other schools.

Bradley said on Monday that the new site will be more user-friendly and easier for families to find information. He hopes to allow a platform for teachers to use it as a tool, perhaps through Google Classroom. There are also options such as calendars that can sync to a person’s device.

The new website could be live as early as the end of the school year, Bradley said. The current and new website will be mirrored for a time during the transition.

The cost of the new site will total $2,892.33, with $1,392.33 to go toward the product itself and a $1,500 one-time setup and design fee.

The board also voted to set the calendar for the 2017-18 school year, with the first day of school as Aug. 23 and the tentative last day as May 31, 2018. Snow makeup days were set for Jan. 2, March 29 and April 3, with additional days added at the end of the calendar if necessary.