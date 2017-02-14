PURCHASE LINE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Directors OK changes to athletic rules

PURCHASE LINE — The Purchase Line School Board approved changes to the school’s athletic handbook concerning open and closed tournaments Monday night.

At January’s meeting, the board was presented with possible handbook changes that would allow teams to play in closed tournaments with a sub-.500 record. This year District 6 is experimenting with basketball playoffs that would see more teams competing in playoffs, some with records under .500.

The original rule in the handbook states that “teams must have attained a .500 record at the time of the PIAA District 6 notification deadline,” but that extenuating circumstances would be heard upon appeal to the administration.

At first, Director Sandra Fyock put forth a motion to do away with the .500 rule altogether, but the motion was voted down 6-3, with Fyock, Pamela Gardner and William Pearce voting in favor.

Director Scott Beer then proposed a rule that provides language for both open and closed tournaments. Teams would still need a .500 record to compete in open tournaments, but teams could compete in closed tournaments as long as they are initially seeded by District 6. The rule states that a Purchase Line team will not compete if it is not initially seeded in a closed tournament and is bumped up because another team drops out.

The motion passed 6-3, with Beer, Michele Buterbaugh, Scott Gearhart, Raymond Kauffman, Roy Markle and Kevin Smith voting in favor and Fyock, Gardner and Pearce voting against.

In other news, elementary Principal Thomas Grierson said for the fifth straight year his building has achieved growth in the Dibels reading program. He said Dibels has been a good indicator for how the elementary will fare on standardized testing and that reading improvement will lead to better academics overall.

The board also voted to:

• Hire Marcus Lutman as assistant baseball coach at a salary of $2,000; Jeremy Bracken and Brad Dubetskey as the weight-lifting co-supervisors at a salary of $396 each, to replace Brandon Overdorff; Karen Woods as head volleyball coach; and Karen Conrad as head cross country coach.

• Approve May 27 as the date for the school-community picnic at Idlewild Park in Ligonier.