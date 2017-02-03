Radio station hacked with anti-Trump rap message

An Indiana radio station that specializes in Christian music and talk programming recently found its airwaves carrying what its owner called “lewd and vulgar language and rap music” condemning the administration of President Donald Trump.

Station WMUG-FM, owned by J.D. Varner, was one of many broadcast outlets across the nation that reported similar hacking into the digital technology controlling their programs

Other radio stations in South Carolina and several other states say their signals were hacked and interrupted by an anti-Donald Trump rap song that contained obscene language.

Multiple media outlets reported a radio station in Salem, S.C., had its signal hacked Monday night and replaced by a rap played on a loop for at least 15 minutes, making a vulgar reference to Trump.

WMUG-FM experienced a similar interruption for more than two hours on Jan. 20, the day Trump was inaugurated as president.

The Indiana County district attorney’s office is investigating the incident, Varner said.

“Our airwaves were invaded by the inappropriate, lewd, vulgar language and rap music of opponents to the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump,” Varner said. “The message used foul language to curse the new president and the accompanying rap music was very vulgar.”

Varner said the WMUG signal was hijacked about 1 p.m. and that the staff engineer, Doug Varner, worked more than two hours to take the station completely off the air and restore normal programming.

Varner said programming on the four local Renda Broadcasting stations (WDAD, WCCS, WQMU and WLCY) went on without interruption. The transmitters and towers for the five stations share the same site atop a hill in White Township, north of Indiana.

WMUG first contacted the state police and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and followed their recommendations to report the hacking to the Indiana County DA.

At the South Carolina station, WFBS-FM said the hackers infiltrated the signal through its internet-connected antennas. A statement from the station said it recovered the IP address of the suspected hackers and reported it to the Federal Communications Commission.

News media report similar incidents have occurred recently at radio stations in Seattle; Louisville, Ky.; and San Angelo, Texas. A video featuring the song appeared on a cable television provider in Mooresville, N.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.