Blairsville Intersection in Westmoreland County was the point where the Indiana branch of the Pennsylvania Railroad connected in 1851 with the main line.

It was first known as Liebengood’s Summit.

In 1925 it became Torrance Intersection.

This photo is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer. (Submitted photo)