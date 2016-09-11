REA names new president

Due to the recent retirement of president and CEO Gary R. Grindle, the board of directors of REA Energy Cooperative Inc. on Wednesday appointed Chad Carrick as his successor.

Carrick joined REA Energy in 2001 and has held several strategic positions, providing leadership in member services, IT, finance, accounting and diversified services. He has extensive experience with the cooperative business model and other utilities. He previously served as the cooperative’s business development manager and most recently as chief operating officer.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Saint Vincent College and a master’s degree in business administration from Point Park University.

REA is a distribution electric cooperative serving more than 22,000 members in seven counties, including Indiana.