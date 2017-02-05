Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Realtors group welcomes new member

Pictured, from left, are Lynn Knapko, District 10 vice president; Kathy McQuilkin, PAR president; Kathy Steffee, ambassador and membership chairwoman; Andrew Wetzel; and Rich Gallo, local chapter president. (Submitted photo)
Andrew Wetzel, of Putt Real Estate in Indiana, was recently inducted into the Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and Mon Valley during the 2017 kickoff meeting in Greensburg.

Wetzel was inducted by Membership Chairwoman Kathy Steffee of Northwood Realty in Indiana.

