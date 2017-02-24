Recovery/remembrance walk set

BLAIRSVILLE — The first annual Recovery and Remembrance Walk will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Blairsville Community Center Park, 101 N. East Lane, Blairsville.

The registration fee is $12 by April 24; early entrants will receive a T-shirt. On the day of the event, registration is $15.

There will be a concession stand, live music and local businesses and organizations will have booths set up along the track.

All money raised from this event will go to the Blairsville and surrounding communities Support Group Against Drugs, a 501(c)(3) organization to help with Blairsville Reality Tour, outreach programs and assist those in need of help from addiction.

To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com and search events in the 15717 ZIP code.