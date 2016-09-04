Recycling scheduled for Rayne Township

HOME — Drop-off recycling will be offered to residents of Rayne Township and surrounding communities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Rayne Township Maintenance Building, 140 Tanoma Road, Home.

Newspapers, magazines, catalogs, office paper, corrugated cardboard, plastic bottles (#1 and #2), aluminum cans, steel/tin cans, glass (food and beverage containers), leaves and grass clippings can be dropped off. Drop-off is only on the designated collection days.

There is no charge to drop off accepted material. The program is sponsored by the Rayne Township supervisors and Indiana County Solid Waste Authority.