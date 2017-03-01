Red Cross schedules Paint the County Red Gala

The American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter will host the sixth annual Paint the County Red Gala at the Indiana Country Club on March 17.

A cocktail reception starts at 5 p.m., with dinner and a formal speaking program following at 6:30. Dancing will be from 9 until 11 p.m.

“This year’s event is extra special since it is our chance to celebrate 100 years of service in Indiana County,” Dana Bauer, Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter executive director, said in a release.

“We are very fortunate to be able to share this special evening with our volunteers, donors and friends.”

The event will feature live and silent auctions, as well as special door and mystery prizes.

The Red Cross will also use the occasion to honor NRG Energy.

“The Red Cross is proud of our partnership with NRG Energy and thankful for what we have been able to accomplish due to their continued support,” Bauer said.

“In addition to being a lead sponsor of the Paint the County Red Gala, NRG has also been represented on our board and has supported our disaster preparedness initiatives throughout the area.”

In addition to NRG Energy, financial sponsors who made this year’s gala possible are The Reschini Group, Force Inc., First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank, Robindale Energy Service Inc., Supinka & Supinka, DuraBante LLC and The Empyrean Group.