Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, September 18, 2016

Re-enactors set up camp in Smicksburg

on September 18, 2016 1:54 AM
PrintComments() Email
Pictured, from left, are Gregg Sweney, of Boswell; Mark Hauser, Blairsville; Boyd Eckenroad, Blairsville; Chuck Friendly, New Alexandria; Richard Hoover, Penn Run; Tim Hauser, Blairsville; and Jared Friendly, Latrobe. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery
Also pictured, re-enactor Tim Hauser rested in a tent between drills. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Members of the 11th Pennsylvania Companies C and F fired their rifles during a Civil War encampment Saturday near the John G. Schmick Heritage Center in Smicksburg at the borough’s annual Apple Festival.

Pictured, from left, are Gregg Sweney, of Boswell; Mark Hauser, Blairsville; Boyd Eckenroad, Blairsville; Chuck Friendly, New Alexandria; Richard Hoover, Penn Run; Tim Hauser, Blairsville; and Jared Friendly, Latrobe. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The re-enactors will continue their drills today at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The festival continues today from noon to 5 p.m.

Also pictured, re-enactor Tim Hauser rested in a tent between drills.

Next Article
Pets of the Week: Animals available for adoption at local shelters
September 18, 2016 1:53 AM
Pets of the Week: Animals available for adoption at local shelters
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2016 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.