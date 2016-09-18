Re-enactors set up camp in Smicksburg

Also pictured, re-enactor Tim Hauser rested in a tent between drills. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Pictured, from left, are Gregg Sweney, of Boswell; Mark Hauser, Blairsville; Boyd Eckenroad, Blairsville; Chuck Friendly, New Alexandria; Richard Hoover, Penn Run; Tim Hauser, Blairsville; and Jared Friendly, Latrobe. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Members of the 11th Pennsylvania Companies C and F fired their rifles during a Civil War encampment Saturday near the John G. Schmick Heritage Center in Smicksburg at the borough’s annual Apple Festival.

Pictured, from left, are Gregg Sweney, of Boswell; Mark Hauser, Blairsville; Boyd Eckenroad, Blairsville; Chuck Friendly, New Alexandria; Richard Hoover, Penn Run; Tim Hauser, Blairsville; and Jared Friendly, Latrobe. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The re-enactors will continue their drills today at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The festival continues today from noon to 5 p.m.

Also pictured, re-enactor Tim Hauser rested in a tent between drills.