REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

on September 01, 2016 10:44 AM

on September 01, 2016 10:44 AM Indiana, Pa.

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh present the following special exhibits:

• Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave.: “Hot Metal Modern: Design in Pittsburgh and Beyond,” through Oct. 2, and the works of visual artist and poet Alison Knowles, through Oct. 24, as well as other exhibits.

• Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave.: Omnimax films are “D-Day: Normandy 1944,” “National Parks Adventure,” “Robots” and “Humpback Whales.”

Laser shows are “Galactic Odyssey,” “Laser Michael Jackson” and more.

Visit the website at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org for a complete schedule of showtimes.

• The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., is presenting “I Just Want to Watch: Warhol’s Film, Video and Television,” ongoing.

For more information, call (412) 622-3131 or go to www.carnegiemuseums.org.

The Frick, 7227 Reynolds St., Pittsburgh, presents “Killer Heels: The Art of the High-Heeled Shoe,” to Sunday.

Visit www.thefrickpittsburgh.org for more information.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Park, Oakland, presents:

• Butterfly Forest, ongoing.

• Tropical Forest Congo, ongoing.

Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 622-6915 for more information or visit www.phipps.conservatory.org.

Sen. John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, presents the following ongoing exhibits:

• “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”

• “Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation”

• “From Slavery to Freedom”

• “Clash of the Empires: The British, French & Indian War, 1754-1763”

• “Glass Shattering Notions”

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 454-6000 for more information.

Westmoreland Museum of Art will present the following exhibits:

• “A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America,” to Oct. 16

• “Please Touch & Create Fun,” to Oct. 9

The museum is at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Johnstown presents “A Glimpse Into an Artist’s Journey: Elaine M. Bergstrom” Friday to Sept. 30, with an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The center is at 1217 Menoher Blvd. Visit www.caccc.org for more information.

ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS

Consol Energy Center will present Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. For ticket information, visit www.consolenergycenter.com.

THEATER

The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Johnstown is celebrating its 25th anniversary season with a lineup of world-class entertainment from all genres, including Broadway, music, comedy, theater and dance.

The first show will be “FAME The Musical,” set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Premium tickets are $43, regular tickets are $38 and flex membership tickets are $35. Tickets are on sale now.

Visit www.upjarts.org.

OUTDOORS

Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County will offer Friday night walk-in movies through Friday.

The park will be playing a variety of movies (PG or less) at the beach house. The movies will be shown on a projector screen outside on the lawn.

The movies will start around 8 p.m.; however, the times may vary depending. Movies will not be shown in inclement weather. The movie this week is “Where Hope Grows.”