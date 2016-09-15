REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh present the following special exhibits:

• Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave.: “Hot Metal Modern: Design in Pittsburgh and Beyond,” through Oct. 2, and the works of visual artist and poet Alison Knowles, through Oct. 24, as well as other exhibits.

• Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave.: Omnimax films are “D-Day: Normandy 1944,” “National Parks Adventure,” “Robots” and “Humpback Whales.”

Laser shows are “Galactic Odyssey,” “Laser Michael Jackson” and more.

New starting this month are “Late Night Laser Parties.” The show Oct. 8 is “Laser 80s.”

Visit the website at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org for a complete schedule of showtimes.

• The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., is presenting “I Just Want to Watch: Warhol’s Film, Video and Television,” ongoing.

For more information, call (412) 622-3131 or go to www.carnegiemuseums.org.

The Frick, 7227 Reynolds St., Pittsburgh, presents The Frick Collects, from Oct. 29 to May 14. Take a look at the Frick in a new way in this exhibition, which, for the first time, tells the story of the Frick through its collection. Visit www.thefrickpittsburgh.org for more information.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Park, Oakland, presents:

• Summer Flower Show: PlayGardens, through Oct. 2.

Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call (412) 622-6915 for more information or visit www.phipps.conservatory.org.

Sen. John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, presents the following ongoing exhibits:

• “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”

• “Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation”

• “From Slavery to Freedom”

• “Clash of the Empires: The British, French & Indian War, 1754-1763”

• “Glass Shattering Notions”

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 454-6000 for more information.

Greensburg Art Center will present 115 Years of Painting, collective years of area artists Jolene Joyner, Jonelle Summerfield, Barbara Kern-Bush and Doreen Currie, through Oct. 22. An opening receptions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Visit greensburgartcenter.org for more information.

Westmoreland Museum of Art will present the following exhibits:

• “A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America,” to Oct. 16

• “Please Touch & Create Fun,” to Oct. 9

The museum is at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Johnstown presents “A Glimpse Into an Artist’s Journey: Elaine M. Bergstrom” to Sept. 30. The center is at 1217 Menoher Blvd. Visit www.caccc.org for more information.

ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Symphony Spectacular” with Muse Circus of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday. The event will combine the orchestra with live circus choreography including aerials, silks performances, fire spinning and more. For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.

THEATER

The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Johnstown is celebrating its 25th anniversary season with a lineup of world-class entertainment from all genres, including Broadway, music, comedy, theater and dance.

The first show will be “FAME The Musical,” set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Premium tickets are $43, regular tickets are $38 and flex membership tickets are $35. Tickets are on sale now.

Visit www.upjarts.org.