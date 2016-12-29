REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

on December 29, 2016 10:50 AM

on December 29, 2016 10:50 AM Indiana, PA

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh present the following special exhibits:

• Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., presents “Helio Oiticica: To Organize Delirium,” through Monday and “Building Optimism: Public Space in South America,” through Feb. 13, as well as other exhibits.

• Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave.: Omnimax films include “Humpback Whales,” “Extreme Weather” and “National Parks Adventure.”

Laser shows are “Holiday Magic” and “Laser Floyd.”

Visit the website at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org for a complete schedule of show times.

• The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., is presenting “Andy Warhol: My Perfect Body,” through Jan. 22, and “Activist Print,” ongoing.

For more information, call (412) 622-3131 or go to www.carnegiemuseums.org.

The Frick, 7227 Reynolds St., Pittsburgh, presents “The Frick Collects” to May 14.

Take a look at the Frick in a new way in this exhibition, which, for the first time, tells the story of the Frick through its collection.

Visit www.thefrickpittsburgh.org for more information.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Park, Oakland, presents Winter Flower Show and Light Garden: Days of Snow and Lights Aglow, through Jan. 8.

Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 622-6915 for more information or visit www.phipps.conservatory.org.

Sen. John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, presents the following ongoing exhibits:

• “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”

• “Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation”

• “From Slavery to Freedom”

• “Clash of the Empires: The British, French & Indian War, 1754-1763”

• “Glass Shattering Notions”

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 454-6000 for information.

Greensburg Art Center is presenting “Connections” from Jan. 22 to Feb. 24. Visit greensburgartcenter.org for more information.

Westmoreland Museum of Art is presenting “Richard Stoner: Shaping the New Westmoreland,” through Jan. 8.

The museum is at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

THEATER

The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown will present the following:

• “Cinderella,” by the State Ballet Theatre of Russia, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Tickets are $29.

• Neil Simon’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Tickets are $35.

For more information, visit www.upjarts.org.