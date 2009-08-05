REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

on February 16, 2017 10:44 AM

Indiana, PA

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh present the following special exhibits:

• Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., presents “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion,” through May 1, as well as other exhibits.

• Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave.: Omnimax films include “Humpback Whales,” “Extreme Weather” and “National Parks Adventure.”

Laser shows are “Holiday Magic” and “Laser Floyd.”

Visit the website at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org for a complete schedule of show times.

• The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., is presenting “Firelei Baez: Bloodlines,” from Friday to May 21, and “Activist Print,” ongoing.

For more information, call (412) 622-3131 or go to www.carnegiemuseums.org.

The Frick, 7227 Reynolds St., Pittsburgh, presents “The Frick Collects” to May 14.

Take a look at the Frick in a new way in this exhibition, which, for the first time, tells the story of the Frick through its collection. Visit www.thefrickpittsburgh.org for more information.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Park, Oakland, presents Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show, through March 5.

Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 622-6915 for more information or visit www.phipps.conservatory.org.

Sen. John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, presents the following ongoing exhibits:

• “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”

• “Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation”

• “From Slavery to Freedom”

• “Clash of the Empires: The British, French & Indian War, 1754-1763”

• “Glass Shattering Notions”

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 454-6000 for information.

Community Arts Center of Cambria County will present “Art in the Dark” by Malcolm Crittenden through Feb. 28. For more information, visit www.caccc.org.

Greensburg Art Center is presenting “Connections” through Feb. 24. Visit greensburgartcenter.org for more information.

Miller Gallery of Art at Carnegie Mellon University is presenting “Hacking/Modding/Remixing as Feminist Protest”to Feb. 26 at Purnell Center for the Arts, 5000 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Westmoreland Museum of Art is presenting “America Works,”to Feb. 26.

The museum is at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

THEATER/ENTERTAINMENT

The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown will present the following:

• Emerald Isle will feature Irish dancers and the return of Carnegie Mellon University’s acclaimed Pipes and Drums at 3 p.m. March 5. Tickets are $24.

• Hummable Broadway! will feature some of Broadway’s most memorable songs from Johnstown native Kathy Voytko, from the original cast of “Tuck Everlasting,” and her husband, acclaimed Broadway tenor John Cudio, from “The Phantom of the Opera.” The show is at 7:30 p.m. March 16. Tickets are available for $32 and $28.

For more information, visit www.upjarts.org.

PPG Paints Arena will present the following concerts:

• Casting Crowns, 7 p.m., March 4

• Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, 7 p.m., March 21

• Stevie Nicks, 7 p.m. March 31

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.